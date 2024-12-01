Anupam Kher visits places in Mumbai that shaped him as actor, individual

Anupam Kher (Photo by AFP)

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has completed 40 years in the Bollywood industry. He is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Vijay 69.

The actor recalled his early days of struggle and shared glimpses of the places he visited that helped him shape into becoming "who I am".

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a series of pictures which are linked to his first job and the place where he stayed while working in his debut project, Saaransh.

He wrote in the caption, "Life is a sum total of struggles, memories and nostalgia.....Thank you for the love that you are giving #Vijay69, now streaming on Netflix. It got me emotional and I decided to visit a few places that has shaped me into becoming who I'm."

"*Casa Maria, Bandra*Casa Maria on St Paul's Road is my third house in the city. This is during Saaransh (my debut film in 1984) and I was staying on the first floor."

"The first place I worked at when I came to Mumbai on June 3rd 1981 for a job in an acting school. Then I discovered that actually there was no building or a place or an acting school! we were conducting classes on the beach!"

Kher is an alumni of the renowned Prithvi Theatre in Juhu.

"Prithvi Theatre, Juhu: I started my life at Prithvi when I landed in Mumbai on June 3rd 1981. This is the same place where Satish Kaushik's play Us Par Ka Nazara which was an adaptation of Arthur Millers play, A view from the bridge [was held]."