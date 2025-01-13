Anupam Kher celebrates Satish Kaushik's legacy

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher celebrated the legacy of the late actor Satish Kaushik by sharing his transformation for the role of former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Jagjivan Ram.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a video in which actor Satish was seen talking about his role in the upcoming film Emergency. Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Kher and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

In the video, Satish called himself lucky to have been given the opportunity to portray Jagjivan Ram. He also praised Ranaut's directorial skills, calling her an "actor's director."

The clip also featured his transformation make-up from actor Satish Kaushik to Jagjivan Ram.

"Sometimes as an actor when you are given an opportunity to play the role of a renowned personality then it invites a dilemma of how to approach the role. Shall I put some of myself into it or shall I act as per what the audience has seen or read before about him. I feel so lucky to play the role of Jagjivan Ram in the Emergency.

Remembering Kaushik, Kher wrote, "Celebrating the legacy of my friend #SatishKaushik as he transforms into Babu Jagjivan Ram in #Emergency. A legendary actor in a historic role--his brilliance will leave an impact forever."