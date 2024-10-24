Annu Kapoor on acting: 'I did it for the money'

Despite being a household name, with an illustrious career spanning over 100 films and television shows, Annu Kapoor reveals that his relationship with acting has always been less about passion and more about survival and financial necessity.

During a conversation with ANI, Annu Kapoor got candid about his disinterest in the world of cinema.

"I never had any interest in acting," he admitted, adding, "I did it for the money. My family was poor, and I had no other choice."

This revelation underscores the humble beginnings from which Kapoor rose to prominence.

Despite his significant contributions to Hindi cinema, including iconic roles in films like Mr. India and Beta, Kapoor confesses that acting was never a dream; it was a means to an end.

Kapoor's childhood was marked by hardships.

He hails from a family with strong roots in both Punjab and Bengal.

His father struggled with the social stigma of being in a "lower-class" profession, having to move from one place to another due to his theatre company.

Kapoor speaks of his father's sacrifices with respect, recalling how he endured immense hardship to provide for his family.

"My father spent his youth living in tents, struggling to make ends meet. He was ridiculed for his profession, and that is why my mother wanted me to pursue a respectable career with a professional job," Kapoor said, his voice tinged with emotions.

The mention of his family's journey through poverty brings a wave of introspection for Kapoor.

"The poor man is always the one who suffers in this world," he reflected.

His family's experience during India's partition left an indelible mark on him, shaping his worldview.

"The rich could escape; the poor were left behind to bear the brunt of the tragedy," he said.

His father, originally from Peshawar, faced the harsh realities of displacement, a theme Kapoor often revisits when reflecting on his own struggles.

But despite these challenges, Kapoor finds solace in the values instilled in him by his parents.

"My parents had great respect for each other. I grew up seeing that respect and love. It is this core of love that shapes everything I am today," he shared during a conversation with ANI.

Kapoor often reflects on the teachings of his parents, particularly their respect for one another.

He recalled an emotional memory of his mother making a dish she used to prepare for his father.

"When she made korma few weeks after my father's death, she cried because the taste had gone with his presence. I realised then how much love was embedded in the food she made for him," he said.