Anne Hathaway expresses interest in collaborating with Priyanka Chopra

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 10:25 PM

Anne Hathaway expressed her enthusiasm for collaborating with Priyanka Chopra, indicating that all that's needed is a compelling script. In an exclusive interview with News18 discussing her upcoming Amazon Prime Video project, "The Idea of You," the two-time Oscar-winning actress shared her thoughts on the Bollywood sensation.

The paths of these two stars have intersected on several occasions due to their association with the luxury brand Bulgari. Both Anne and Priyanka serve as global ambassadors for the renowned brand. Their encounters include a meeting in 2022 alongside BLACKPINK member Lisa in Paris, followed by a reunion in 2023 with Zendaya joining them. While fans have enjoyed these encounters, Anne Hathaway revealed that they haven't discussed the prospect of collaborating on a film.

Despite the lack of prior discussion, Anne expressed her openness to the idea of working with Priyanka. She shared, "We discussed a few things that night, that one hasn’t come up yet but what are we going to do, this is a great idea, how do we make this happen?" When the notion of starring in a fun spy film was proposed, Anne readily embraced the idea with excitement.

ALSO READ: