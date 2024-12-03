Animal encounters in UAE the kids will love

So it’s time to put on those work clothes and get back to office. Distract yourself from those morning blues with plans for your next getaway. The good news is in the UAE, even if you only have a couple of days at your disposal, you’ll still find lots to keep you (and the family engaged).

Want an animal-encounter filled break that the kids will love? Give these spots a shot.

Sir Bani Yas Island

From panthers on the prowl to preening peacocks, you’ll find this reserve has quite a wild side. Founded by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, this island is home to free-roaming wildlife, including the near extinct Arabian Oryx, giraffes and gazelles. There are only two resorts to stay in within the reserve, including Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island. However, if you want a day-trip to the place, why not consider a cruise aboard the Resorts One World cruise, which offers a two-night package that takes you from the shores of Dubai to Sir Bani Yas Island, where you can go on a guided safari and check out your foresty friends? If you are cruising along to this trip, stay on the island for a sunset that delivers on dreams.

Dubai Safari Park

With six zones teeming with more than 3,000 animals and two safaris for the family to take, you’ll find your day’s schedule full. Animal encounters include a chance to feed rhinos, walk a pony, meet turtles and petting goats. Know a young conservationist in the making? Sign them up for one of the wildlife talks at the park for an educational time. The parks include African Village, Asian Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Explorer Village, and Adventure Valley. Are you ready for a safari?

Dh75 (adult); Dh45 (child). Daily, 9am-6pm. Al Warqa 5. 800 900.

Sea World Abu Dhabi

Dive into a world of adventure at Abu Dhabi’s Sea World, which spans 83,000sqm and is home to more than 100 animal encounters and presentations. From watching the waggle of dolphins as they splash about their pool to feeding sea lions and watching flamingos with their brilliant pink plumage, you’ll find more subjects for your Insta than you know what to do with. And its not just see-from-afar experiences that are on offer – you can also interact with some critters. Still want more? This spot has more than 15 themed rides that’ll help you truly appreciate the sea including a a fully immersive, 360 degree multimedia sphere.

Dh375 (single day ticket), Daily, 10am-6pm. Yas Island. 600 511115

Al Ain Zoo and Wildlife Conservation Park

Did you know? Crocodiles can go through more than 3,000 teeth in their lifetime. Check out these enamel-rich creatures; you can see them feeding and using their strong jaws to capture their meal at the Al Ain Zoo and Wildlife Conservation Park (if you time your visit right). This zoo is one of the largest in the region and is home to more than 4,000 animals. Fun things to do (besides gawping at the cool critters) is feeding a giraffe, riding a camel, and having a session at the petting zoo.

Dh31.50 (adult); Dh10.50 (child).Abu Dhabi