Anil Kapoor congratulates 'Mr India' director Shekhar Kapur for Padma Bhushan honour

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. Photo: AFP

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours, as part of Padma Awards 2025.

The announcement was made on January 25, and the film industry has been quick to shower Kapur with congratulatory messages acknowledging him for his remarkable contributions to cinema.

Reacting to the news, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the director.

Kapoor shared nostalgic throwback photos from the sets of the iconic 1987 film Mr India, where the two, along with the late Sridevi, had worked together.

"Congratulations to my dear friend @shekharkapur on receiving the Padma Bhushan! Your brilliance and unwavering dedication to cinema is truly an inspiration. This honour is a testament to your incredible journey, and I couldn't be happier, Shekhar," he captioned the image

In response to the honour, Kapur expressed his gratitude on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "I am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #PadmaBhushan. Hopefully, this award will make me strive harder to serve the industry that I am part of, and the beautiful nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are."

Kapur is widely celebrated for his diverse and impactful films, including Bandit Queen, the British biographical drama Elizabeth, and its critically acclaimed sequel Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), which earned Cate Blanchett an Academy Award.

He also worked on The Four Feathers (2002).