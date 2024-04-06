Angelina Jolie speaks out on Brad Pitt's alleged abuse

Published: Sat 6 Apr 2024, 7:40 PM

In a startling turn of events, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has made damning allegations against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, accusing him of physical abuse before the infamous 2016 plane incident that sent shockwaves through Hollywood.

According to court documents obtained by E! online, filed on April 4, Jolie asserts that Pitt's abusive behaviour had been ongoing before the incident, marking a distressing escalation when he purportedly turned his aggression towards their children during the flight from France to Los Angeles.

It was this moment that prompted Jolie to take decisive action and file for divorce, leaving Pitt behind.

Since their legal separation in 2019, Pitt and Jolie have been embroiled in a bitter custody battle over their six children, whose well-being hangs precariously amidst the tumultuous proceedings.

Despite Pitt's vehement denial of any wrongdoing, allegations of abuse have resurfaced, casting a shadow over the once-glamorous relationship.

The legal saga extends beyond their strife, delving into the realm of property disputes with the couple's French winery, Chateau Miraval, at its centre.

What began as a romantic venture spiralled into acrimony as Pitt accused Jolie of unauthorised actions regarding the estate, leading to a flurry of lawsuits and counterclaims.

With each new revelation, the public is afforded a glimpse into the complex web of emotions and conflicts that have defined Pitt and Jolie's post-divorce landscape.

As Jolie faces the challenges of addressing the past and dealing with the ongoing legal battles, the complexities of their relationship come to light, prompting a reassessment of the narrative surrounding them.

