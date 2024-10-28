Angelina Jolie reflects on loneliness, work ethic

Angelina Jolie (Photo by AFP)

Actor Angelina Jolie has discovered a profound connection with the legendary opera singer Maria Callas as she steps into her shoes for the upcoming biopic Maria.

Speaking with People magazine at the American Film Institute Festival premiere in Hollywood, Jolie shared insights into her character and her personal reflections on loneliness and dedication.

The Oscar-winning actor said, "I share a certain loneliness with Callas that comes from being a dedicated worker."

The 49-year-old actor emphasised the parallels between her own life and that of Callas, saying, "I may be many things, but I'm a very hard worker, right?"

This acknowledgement of a shared work ethic highlights the intensity and commitment that both women brought to their respective crafts.

Jolie elaborated on the emotional weight of the role, noting, "I don't want to speak too much about it because it's too personal, but there's definitely a loneliness and a work ethic."

Directed by Pablo Larrain, known for films like Jackie and Spencer, Maria portrays Callas' retreat to Paris following a glamorous yet tumultuous life in the public eye.

Maria Callas, who passed away in Paris in 1977 at the age of 53, remains an enduring figure in the world of opera, and her story resonates deeply with audiences.

The film received a standing ovation during its premiere at the New York Film Festival in September, further heightening anticipation for its release.