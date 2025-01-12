Angelina Jolie and son Knox help Los Angeles wildfire victims

Actress Angelina Jolie and her son Knox Jolie-Pitt. Photo: AFP

Amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and her 16-year-old son, Knox, have been seen taking proactive steps to help those in need.

On Thursday, the mother-son duo was photographed shopping for supplies, such as food and water, to assist those affected by the devastating fires, according to Page Six.

In an interview, Jolie shared that she was personally housing people at her Los Feliz home.

"Right now, I'm taking care of people close to me and having them at my house," the Maria actor told Page Six.

She expressed deep concern for the ongoing crisis and revealed that she plans to donate to fire relief efforts in the coming weeks.

Jamie Lee Curtis, alongside her husband Christopher Guest, also made headlines by donating $1 million (Dh3.67 million) to the victims of the fires.

Kylie Jenner, Mark Zuckerberg, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle also contributed to local relief organisations.

On the other hand, Jennifer Garner volunteered her time with World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organisation that provides meals to those impacted by disasters, as per Page Six.

While many celebrities are helping others, some are on the receiving end of tragedy.

Several high-profile celebs, including Mel Gibson, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, and Anthony Hopkins, have lost their homes in the wildfires.

Ricki Lake, who also experienced the loss of her home, shared her grief on Instagram, "This loss is immeasurable. It's the spot where we got married three years ago. I grieve along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event."

As the fires continue to rage, the situation in Southern California has become increasingly dire.

At least 11 people have lost their lives in the wildfire crisis in Southern California, officials reported, according to a report by NBC News.

Firefighters experienced a brief respite as the strong Santa Ana winds temporarily died down, but these winds were expected to pick up again.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that at least 18 individuals have been arrested on charges such as looting and identity theft.