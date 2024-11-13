Andra Day all set to join season 2 cast of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

US singer Andra Day (Photo by AFP)

Singer and songwriter Andra Day is all set to join season two of Disney's Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Athena, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I can't wait to bring her to life and work alongside such talented actors," Day said in a video statement after Disney announced the news. "Stay tuned for this epic journey y'all."

Leah Sava Jeffries will return as Annabeth along with Walker Scobell (the titular Percy), Aryan Simhadri (Grover), Charlie Bushnell (Luke) and Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse). "While Daniel Diemer will play Tyson the Cyclops in season two. Tamara Smart will play Thalia Grace, daughter of Zeus. Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho will have guest roles as the Gray Sisters as well," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Percy returns to Camp Half-Blood a year after the events of season one to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a Cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege by the forces of Kronos. Percy's journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits him," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a fantasy TV series created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg for Disney+, based on the book series of the same name by Riordan.