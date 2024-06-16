Ananya Panday, dad Chunky meet real ‘Chandu Champion' Murlikant Petkar

Published: Sun 16 Jun 2024, 12:30 PM

Just a day after the release of Kartik Aaryan's film Chandu Champion, actress Ananya Panday and her father, Chunky Panday, met the real-life inspiration behind the movie.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Chunky shared his excitement about the encounter, describing it as "absolutely thrilling." He posted a picture that captured the memorable moment.

The picture featured Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday, and Muralikant Petkar.

Chunky added a caption that reads, "Was Absolutely Thrilled to meet the Real Chandu Champion Shri Murlikant Petkar. Please watch the Movie to understand my excitement."