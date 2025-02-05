Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha's 'Silsila' to hit theatres on February 7, Sridevi's 'Chandni' on Valentine's Day in India

A still from 'Silsila'

Retro cinema lovers are in for a treat as Bollywood cult-classics Silsila, Awara, Aradhana and Chandni are set for re-release in theatres with better picture quality.

The yesteryear cult classics of Bollywood are set to re-release on the big screens with its restored 4K version by the National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.

Silisila will be released on February 7. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles.

The film is known for its songs including Dekha Ek Khwab, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and others. It was released in 1981.

The music was composed by Shiv-Hari.

Following its re-release, late actor Sridevi's blockbuster film Chandni will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day.

It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in lead roles along with Sridevi. It was the third highest-grossing film in 1989.