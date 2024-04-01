Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting action sequence without harness

Published: Mon 1 Apr 2024, 5:32 PM

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday recalled the days of shooting involving taking off from a 30-foot cliff for an action sequence without any harness.

The megastar who has played pivotal roles in over 200 films, worked in many action films like 'Zanjeer', 'Sholay', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', and more on Monday Big B took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from one of his movies.

In the image, he can be seen jumping off a cliff.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Taking off from a 30-foot cliff for an action sequence .. no harness, no face replacement, no VFX .. and landing .. err .. on mattresses .. if you were lucky. Those were the days my friend."

As soon as the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "I bet... you can still do this sir."

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit commented, "You were and will always be the best forever Amitji"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl's film Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His next project is the sci-fi action movie 'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

