Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as he bids farewell to 15th season of KBC

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 9:14 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM

Goodbyes are not easy. Ask megastar Amitabh Bachchan who got teary-eyed while bringing the curtains down on the 15th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Big B recently bid adieu to the 15th season on an emotional note.

In a video shared by Sony TV's Instagram handle, Amitabh Bachchan said, "(Ladies and gentleman, now it's time to go as the stage won't be the same. It's difficult to let everyone know that we won't be returning here from tomorrow)".

The particular clip garnered loads of love from the audience.

"This is a legendary era, with legendary personalities and their legendary works that will be immortalized forever," a fan wrote.

The 'Agnipath' star started hosting the quiz show in the year 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show. However, SRK failed to impress the audience with his hosting skills on the game show.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will be next seen in the sci-fi action thriller film 'Kalki 2898 AD' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is scheduled to release in January 2024. He also also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.

