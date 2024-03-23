Amid cancer diagnosis, how social media harassed Kate Middleton: 5 bizarre theories

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 1:04 AM Last updated: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 1:12 AM

In a heartbreaking video, Princess of Wales finally ended the speculation about her disappearance from public space, stating that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was trying her best to go through this phase with dignity and some semblance of normalcy. Kate Middleton was at her graceful best as she spoke about her health conditions and assured her followers that she had the best team to take care of her.

While Kate Middleton's revelation is now the leading headline all over the world, the speculations made about her disappearance throw light on the trolling and criticism the British royal has to face on an everyday basis. Some speculations became conspiracy theories that took life of their own on social media. While the truth is out now, let's take a look at them retrospectively to understand what women in the British royal family have to go through on a routine basis... sometimes for speaking up, and sometimes for simply keeping silent.

Conspiracy Theory 1: Kate Middleton may have been killed and replaced by a body double

Because the Princess of Wales had never missed the St Patrick's Day celebrations earlier, when she did so a few weeks ago, X, formerly Twitter, users were quick to conclude that Kate Middleton had been murdered. One of them went to the extent of saying, albeit in a soap operatic way, that her lawyer had allegedly said he believes her to be dead and would be forced to report it if she did not make a public appearance. Thankfully, X fact-checked the user and refuted the claim. Sample the absurdity:

Conspiracy Theory 2: A cosmetic surgery gone wrong

A playful-yet-ridiculous conspiracy theory had been that Kate Middleton had either undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift or a plastic surgery, which had been botched. Last year, supermodel Linda Evangelista had claimed that a botched plastic surgery had cost her her career. In the light of that revelation, which sent shockwaves around the world, this theory began to acquire plausibility. And since Kate Middleton had never openly spoken about aesthetic intervention, the Internet went on... and on.

Conspiracy Theory 3: The Princess split with Prince William

They have been married for more than a decade but the shadow of her deceased mother-in-law's life loomed on Kate Middleton as the Internet assumed that the British royal couple may have called it quits. One name that kept re-emerging was that of Lady Rose Hanbury, one of Princess of Wales' closest friends and confidantes. The rumours of her alleged closeness with the royal couple and Prince William, in particular, had begun to take life on the Internet with many media outlets giving details of Lady Hanbury's association with the royal couple. All this, because the couple chose to deal with a crisis privately?

Conspiracy Theory 4: The Princess' fringe may have gone awry

A less damaging and borderline hilarious theory contended that Kate Middleton, known to be the fashion icon who started the Kate Middleton effect, may have been in hiding because of a fringe having gone wrong. Recovering from a fringe may have taken only a few weeks, but the joke still foregrounded how royal women are almost always under scrutiny for the way they appear in public.

Conspiracy Theory 5: Kate Middleton has been dealing with Ozempic-related complications

When the Palace announced that Kate Middleton had undergone an abdominal surgery and was recovering from it, X users were quick to conclude that the Princess of Wales might be suffering from health complications emerging from use of Ozempic, the weekly injection that's taken to lower blood sugar but is being increasingly used for its rapid weight loss effects.

Compare these theories --- some humorous but some outright shameful --- to the grace and dignity with which the Princess of Wales spoke about her condition and ended up reassuring the Internet, which had been the site of all these speculations, on things being under control. You will have your answers right there

ALSO READ: