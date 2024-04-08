Amid a viral wedding video, Taapsee Pannu celebrates sister in an Instagram post

Recent findings by a dataminer hint at the potential return of two beloved weapons to popular multiplayer shooter game in upcoming updates
Actor Taapsee Pannu's latest Instagram post is all about sister love. Taking a stroll down memory lane, Taapsee dropped a childhood picture with her sister Shagun to wish her on her birthday.
The image shows baby Shagun sitting on Taapsee's lap. "Puchi day ! Now n forever. #MyNumber1," she captioned the post.
Meanwhile, Taapsee has been in the news for her marriage to her longtime beau and badminton player Mathias Boe. Although the actor is yet to officially confirm the nuptials that reportedly took place in March in Udaipur, the recently leaked wedding video offers a tantalising glimpse into the festivities.
In a viral footage, Taapsee, adorned in a striking vermilion ensemble, embellished with red chooda and traditional kaleere, can be seen making her bridal entrance on the song Kothe Te Aa Mahiya, alongside her sister Shagun Pannu and their entourage of close friends.
The ceremony, which exuded a joyous ambience, featured the couple exchanging garlands amidst cheers and music.The choice of Taapsee's traditional vermilion bridal suit, while ditching the lehenga, has garnered praise from fans.
Earlier reports had also hinted at a grand celebration blending Sikh and Christian traditions, promising a spectacle of love and culture for the couple and their guests. — ANI
