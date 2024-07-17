Ambani wedding: Sudha Murty dazzles in simple outfit

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:30 PM

Although Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mega wedding is over, it’s still the talk of town, with celebrities posting photos from the star-studded events that lasted three days.

Everyone was dressed to the nines with expensive outfits and jewellery to complete their photogenic looks. Except, it seems, the actor and philanthropist Sudha Murty.

Sudha, who is the wife of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy, may have money in the bank and jewellery in the locker, but she opted for a simple purple sari that she paired with her mangalsutra (necklace worn in India by married women) and a smartwatch.

Indian actress and model Namrata Shirodkar met Sudha at the party and took a photograph, which she put up on social media. She captioned the picture: “Heard so much about this wise lady, and meeting her only confirmed my faith,” she wrote.

This was in stark contrast with the rest of the Ambani guests who were kitted out in gold and diamonds worth millions.

The Amabani wedding took place on July 12 in Mumbai – and it was grand enough in scale to impact how offices were run over three days; some Mumbaikers worked from home.