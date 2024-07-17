E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Ambani wedding: Sudha Murty dazzles in simple outfit

Her only accessories seemed to be her smartwatch and her necklace

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE visa, Emirates ID fines: 14 violations with penalties up to Dh20,000

UAE: Writing a negative Google or social media review? You could land in legal trouble

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM

Last updated: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:30 PM

Although Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s mega wedding is over, it’s still the talk of town, with celebrities posting photos from the star-studded events that lasted three days.

Everyone was dressed to the nines with expensive outfits and jewellery to complete their photogenic looks. Except, it seems, the actor and philanthropist Sudha Murty.


Sudha, who is the wife of Infosys billionaire Narayana Murthy, may have money in the bank and jewellery in the locker, but she opted for a simple purple sari that she paired with her mangalsutra (necklace worn in India by married women) and a smartwatch.

Indian actress and model Namrata Shirodkar met Sudha at the party and took a photograph, which she put up on social media. She captioned the picture: “Heard so much about this wise lady, and meeting her only confirmed my faith,” she wrote.


This was in stark contrast with the rest of the Ambani guests who were kitted out in gold and diamonds worth millions.

The Amabani wedding took place on July 12 in Mumbai – and it was grand enough in scale to impact how offices were run over three days; some Mumbaikers worked from home.

The event drew international stars such as John Cena and Kim Kardashian as well as local celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment