Ambani wedding: Kardashian sisters welcomed with grand Indian traditions in Mumbai

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 1:23 PM

Kim Kardashian arrived in Mumbai on Thursday night with her sister Khloe Kardashian for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The globally renowned reality TV star and actor Kim Kardashian appears to be thoroughly enjoying Indian hospitality, sharing glimpses from her hotel on Instagram during the festivities.

In the early hours of Friday morning, the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram Stories, sharing videos and photos of her receiving a warm welcome at a Mumbai hotel.

In one snapshot, she captured the moment she was greeted at the hotel entrance, where staff adorned her with a traditional tika on her forehead, draped a shawl around her shoulders, and presented her with a lovely bouquet of flowers.