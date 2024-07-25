E-Paper

Ambani wedding isn't over: It's headed to this London hotel

Prince Harry to attend next round of festivities

By CT Desk

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 1:57 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 1:58 PM

The Ambani wedding isn’t over.

Anant Ambani, the son of billionaire couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, married in spectacular fashion, with a celebrity-studded celebration in Mumbai. However the festivities seem far from over.


Mukesh Ambani has booked the seven-star Stoke Park hotel in London until September, reported The Sun. The 300-acre estate has been owned by Ambani’s Reliance Industries since 2021. Bought for £57 million (Dh269 million), it was soon closed for renovations.

Among those expected to participate in the latest round of celebrations are Prince Harry and former UK PM Boris Johnson.


The wedding celebrations saw performances by global superstars Katy Perry, Rihanna and Justin Beiber, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.

Republic World reported that the Ambani family is already in UK’s capital city and exploring tourist spots.

About the seven-star Stoke Park Hotel

This estate is about 900 years old and was originally built in 1066. It is currently a seven-star hotel with 49 rooms, three fine dining restaurants 13 tennis courts, a 4,000-square-foot gym, a fitness centre, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and a 27-hole golf course.

It’s a pretty famous hotel in its own right, having featured in two James Bond movies: Goldfinger (1964) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997).

