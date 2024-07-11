Ambani wedding: Kim Kardashian on the guest list

Mumbai: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. (Photo by PTI)

The most talked-about event of the year is finally here. Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are getting hitched on Friday July 12.

If pre-wedding celebrations are anything to go by, there are sure to be cool acts, stunning fashion and an A-list guest list that could rival an international awards ceremony.

Here’s everything we know about the glam do so far:

How many days will the wedding last?

The wedding will actually be a three-day affair; the 'Shubh Vivah' will take place on July 12, followed by the 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and then the 'Mangal Utsav' will be held on July 14.

Where will the Ambani wedding take place?

The nuptials will take place at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Who is invited?