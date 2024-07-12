Ambani wedding: Dubai resident attending the ceremony on what to expect today

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 10:54 AM Last updated: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 11:23 AM

The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding has made global headlines. A reason why the curiosity about who’s attending the wedding has been piquing. While some important luminaries from the UAE too are likely to attend the ceremony, we caught up with Dr Sana Sajan, a successful entrepreneur in her own right who married Adel Sajan, the scion of the Sajan family that’s behind the Danube Group, who is attending the ceremony at the Bandra Kurla Complex today.

“The celebration is a reminder of the time when I got married and all the madness and excitement we had then,” says Dr Sajan. “The wedding invite was beautiful. It’s regal and represents culture and spirituality.”

Dr Sajan adds that there are four main events at the wedding for which she has planned different looks. “All the themes are around Indian traditional wear, so we are going with traditional regal, traditional formal, Indian chic. We have got all outfits designed by Indian designers who have kept it classy and chic at the same time because Adel and I are still young, so we are going with the fun and regal vibe together,” she adds.

Even though the wedding will take place at the Bandra Kurla Complex, the hotels nearby have been completely booked for the guests. “Adel and I had arranged our own accommodation at Taj Lands End, but we found out that most of the friends are closer to the venue in Bandra Kurla Complex and they have made arrangements for us at Sofitel. So we shifted and came here as it is just two minutes away from the venue,” says Dr Sajan.