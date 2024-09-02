'Alpha' girl Alia Bhatt heads back to Mumbai post films shoot

Kidman was joined at the premiere by fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde
Actresses Alia Bhatt and Shavari were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport on Sunday. They had been to Kashmir to shoot for their upcoming movie, Alpha.
Bhatt was seen holding her daughter, Raha Kapoor, who was fast asleep.
A few days earlier, they had shared a photograph from the Kashmir shoot.
The image, posted on the actresses' social media accounts, features the two stars looking away from the camera against the backdrop of Kashmir's breathtaking natural scenery.
The post was accompanied by the caption "Love, ALPHA" and a collision emoji.
In a recent Instagram update, Sharvari shared her enthusiasm for the project by posting a picture with director Shiv Rawail, expressing her excitement about the journey ahead.Her caption read, "It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!"
The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, marks a significant addition to Yash Raj Films' esteemed spy universe.The studio, known for its successful ventures like the Tiger franchise, War, and Pathaan, has generated considerable buzz with the release of a title reveal video.
ALSO READ:
Kidman was joined at the premiere by fellow cast members Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Sophie Wilde
The 'Friends' actor was found dead in October in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home
Some tickets were relisted on resale sites for as much as Dh38,581
Mohanlal and other AMMA leaders resigned, accepting accepting moral responsibility for the association’s failure to address the issue
Faisal Al Nuaimi, General Manager of Ferrari World Yas Island, on the arena's inspiration and how it adds to the UAE's Esports scene
This is an OTT series that (almost) ticks all boxes
'The Brownprint' was first teased earlier this month with the release of 'Old Money', featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt