'Alpha' girl Alia Bhatt heads back to Mumbai post films shoot

Alia Bhatt (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 4:24 PM

Actresses Alia Bhatt and Shavari were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport on Sunday. They had been to Kashmir to shoot for their upcoming movie, Alpha.

Bhatt was seen holding her daughter, Raha Kapoor, who was fast asleep.

A few days earlier, they had shared a photograph from the Kashmir shoot.

The image, posted on the actresses' social media accounts, features the two stars looking away from the camera against the backdrop of Kashmir's breathtaking natural scenery.

The post was accompanied by the caption "Love, ALPHA" and a collision emoji.