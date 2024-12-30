Allu Arjun to appear before court in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Indian actor Allu Arjun. Photo: AFP

Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun will appear before a Hyderabad court today (December 30) in connection with the Sandhya theatre stampede case.

The incident happened on December 4, when Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.

Following the incident, Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs50,000 (Dh2,147) bond.

On December 24, the boy injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, Telangana, responded after 20 days. Speaking to the media, Bhaskar, the father of the injured child, said, "The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us."

On December 25, Allu Aravind, film producer and father of Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun, announced financial support of Rs20 million for Sri Tej, the victim of the Sandhya Theatre tragedy and the son of Revathi, who lost her life in the incident and the victim's family.

After meeting the child injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident, Allu Aravind told the media, "After speaking to the doctors, we are very happy to know that the boy is recovering. And all the days he has been on ventilator and ventilator has been removed and he is breathing himself and doctors are very positive about his recovery."