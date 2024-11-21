Alien prequel series 'Alien: Earth' teaser out, set to release in 2025

The makers of the much-awaited prequel series Alien: Earth, directed by Noah Hawley, dropped a short teaser announcing a release date.

The 30-second teaser for the series, which is set to premiere in the summer of 2025, gives fans a glimpse of the terrifying 'Xenomorph', the deadly creature that has been the main antagonist in the Alien franchise.

The teaser begins with a voiceover saying, "In 2120, Mother Earth is expecting," followed by the chilling screeches of the Xenomorph. The creature, covered in blood and with sharp teeth, sets the tone for the horrors to come.

Set on Earth near the end of the 21st century, Alien: Earth will take place before the events of Ridley Scott's 1979 Alien film. The series will follow a group of soldiers and a young woman who are forced to fight for survival after a mysterious space vessel crashes on Earth. As they explore the wreckage, they encounter terrifying life forms that threaten their existence. The series explores how this discovery could change Earth forever.

The show will explore themes similar to those in the original Alien film, including humanity's struggle between its "primordial parasitic past" and its "AI future," said Hawley in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. However, the story will not connect directly to Scott's Prometheus or Alien: Covenant.