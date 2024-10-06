Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's spy drama 'Alpha' to be released on Christmas 2025

Actress Alia Bhatt (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:44 AM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:45 AM

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's movie, Alpha, will release on Christmas 2025.

The announcement was made on the official social media handles of Yash Raj Films.

"On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday... 25th Dec, 2025.@aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse," the post read.

The makers also shared the film's new poster with release date details on it.

Recently, both actresses visited Kashmir to shoot for the film.

Taking to Instagram, Bhatt shared a scenic photograph from the Kashmir shoot.

The post was accompanied by the caption "Love, ALPHA" and a collision emoji, further enhanced by the movie's theme music.

In a recent Instagram update, Sharvari shared her enthusiasm for the project by posting a picture with director Shiv Rawail and expressing her excitement about the journey ahead.

Her caption read, "It doesn't get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!"