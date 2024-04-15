Alia Bhatt shares adorable message for Ranbir Kapoor on second wedding anniversary

Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 4:57 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 5:12 PM

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Sunday, sharing a beautiful black-and-white picture of herself with her husband and tagging it with an adorable caption.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared two images, the first of which was a monochrome photo of herself with Ranbir. The second featured the popular characters Carl and Ellie from the animated film 'Up'. She compared her life to that of Carl and Ellie from 'Up', saying that they grew old together.

She captioned the images as, "Happy 2.. here's to us my love..today & many many years from today."

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and the couple announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

Neetu Kapoor also shared her best wishes for Alia and Ranbir on their second wedding anniversary.

Alia's mother-in-law, a prominent Bollywood beauty from the yesteryears, posted an adorable photo of the couple on her official social media handle.

Sharing a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir, Neetu took to her Instagram stories to post, 'Blessings' with a red heart.

In the image, the couple is seen folding their hands in a manner of greeting and flashing radiant smiles. Alia looked stunning in an orange salwar, with light makeup and tied-up hair and exquisite earrings to finish.

Ranbir, too, stood out in the image in a white kurta.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Vasan Bala'S 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year.

She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

