Alia Bhatt gives shoutout to Ranbir Kapoor ahead of his fashion brand launch

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor (L) and his wife Alia Bhatt with their daughter, Raha. Photo: AFP

Actor Alia Bhatt is extremely excited about the launch of her husband Ranbir Kapoor's fashion and lifestyle brand 'ARKS'.

On Wednesday, Bhatt shared a promotional video on Instagram. Alongside the clip, she wrote, "One Dream, 10 years in the making! A self-funded - home grown brand comes to life. Break a leg baby."

Kapoor's brand will be launched on February 14. The video shows the actor cycling around Mumbai.

The actor in the video said, "I have travelled to many cities across the world but nothing quite has the same energy for me as Mumbai. The kind that inspires you to try, fail and get back up again. You can't help but keep going. Mumbai is a part of my being, my soul. It's home. So many of my memories are tied to this place and it shaped who I am. And it is where I am easiest."

The video shows him riding past famous landmarks like Marine Drive, the Sea Link, and a mural of his late father, Rishi Kapoor, at Bandstand.