Alec Baldwin prosecutor asks judge to reconsider manslaughter case dismissal

US actor Alec Baldwin (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 1:02 PM

A US prosecutor has called on a judge to reconsider her dismissal of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter trial, disputing the court's ruling that law enforcement authorities deliberately withheld key evidence in their case against the Hollywood star.

In a court motion made public Wednesday, New Mexico prosecutor Kari Morrissey said the decision to throw out the trial over a fatal shooting on the movie set of Rust was flawed, and that the evidence was held back only because it was "immaterial."

"There was no cover-up because there was nothing to cover up," said the filing, which "respectfully requests the Court reconsider its dismissal of the case with prejudice."

Hollywood A-lister Baldwin was pointing a gun in the direction of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal in October 2021 when the weapon fired, killing her and wounding the film's director.

Prosecutors claimed he ignored basic gun safety laws and acted recklessly on set.

The defence said the actor had no responsibility for checking the weapon's contents and did not know it contained live rounds.

The high-profile case went to trial in July, but collapsed in spectacular fashion as judge Mary Marlowe Sommer found important evidence had been withheld from the defence.

Live bullets potentially matching the round used in the fatal shooting had been handed to law enforcement by former police officer Troy Teske, it emerged during trial.

But they were not disclosed to Baldwin's lawyers, and the evidence was not catalogued under the Rust case file by crime scene technicians.

Sommer ruled that the withholding of evidence was "intentional and deliberate".

She swiftly dismissed the case against Baldwin, who could have been sentenced to 18 months in prison if found guilty.