Alamiya Filmed Entertainment unveils strategic plans for its upcoming film

Wesam Kattan and Bassma El Afghani

Published: Wed 15 May 2024, 8:33 PM

Alamiya Filmed Entertainment (AFE), the latest up-and-coming independent film studio from Riyadh, officially unveiled its upcoming plans following the strategic acquisition of Lyra Pictures in 2023. Now rebranded and armed with its unique strategy for the business of filmmaking, AFE is focused on crafting stories worth telling.

Sultan Al Muheisen, CEO and Chairman of Alamiya Media and Chairman of AFE, reflects on the progress since the Lyra’s acquisition “With AFE, we are bringing unprecedented creativity and influence to the film industry. Our vision is ambitious, and our goals are set high for the future of film in the region.”

Under the leadership of Wesam Kattan and Bassma El Afghani, CEO and President of AFE, the studio has established operations across Riyadh, Dubai, and Los Angeles, leveraging global expertise and local insights to create films that resonate with a broad audience.

Wesam Kattan shares the strategic pillars guiding AFE: “Our approach combines bespoke filmmaking processes, an evidence-based strategy for slate development, and a robust talent program to nurture the next generation of filmmakers. Additionally, our international film investments provide a platform for global producers to engage with the rich culture and untapped potential of Saudi Arabia.”

AFE’s diverse film slate includes a thrilling female-led action comedy set in Turkey, a gripping true story of a legendary Saudi drifter who was a cult hero at his time, and an inspiring British biopic about an F1 legend. In addition to a slate of a few more exciting film projects that promises to exemplify AFE’s commitment to delivering compelling and varied filmed entertainment.

As part of its commitment to nurturing and championing talent, AFE has plans for programmes addressing multiple areas of filmmaking, including writing, producing, and Below-The-Line (BTL) professions.

Highlighting AFE’s dedication to the local film community, Bassma El Afghani announces the Studio’s first talent initiative, “Talent cultivation is a key strategic focus for us at AFE. Our entire team is committed to championing emerging professionals from all facets of the filmmaking process. Today, we are excited to announce that applications are open for our inaugural Writers’ Masterclass.”

Applications for AFE’s Writers’ Masterclass can be submitted via AFE’s website.