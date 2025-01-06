Akshay Kumar elated as his niece Simar Bhatia readies to make Bollywood debut

This year will see many new talents entering the Indian film industry. One of them is Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.

On Monday, Akshay took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for Simar, who will mark her Bollywood debut with Ikkis.

He wrote, "I remember the first time I saw my photo on the cover of the newspaper. I thought that's the ultimate happiness. But today I know the happiness of seeing your child's photo here beats everything. I wish my mom was here today and she would have said 'Simar puttar Tu tah Kamaal hai'. Bless you my baby, the sky is yours."

Akshay also shared a newspaper clipping which features an article about Simar's debut.

In the comment section, actors Huma Qureshi and Rakul Preet Singh gave a shout out to Simar.

While Rakul dropped a couple of red heart emojis, Huma said, "sim sim."

Ikkis also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously and lived an exemplary life.

Veteran star Dharmendra is also a part of the film, which is directed by Sriram Raghavan. More details regarding the project have not been disclosed yet.