Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan pose with 'Housefull 5' cast

The excitement for the latest addition to the hit comedy franchise, 'Housefull 5' is at an all-time high!

As the film nears the end of its production journey, the entire cast, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Abhishek Bachchan, posed together for a group photo.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nadiadwala Grandson shared the picture, revealing the glamorous on-screen avatars of the ensemble cast.

Akshay Kumar stood out in a white vest, brown cargo pants, and sleek sunglasses. Abhishek Bachchan looked dashing in a colourful, full-sleeved shirt as he posed for the camera. Jacqueline Fernandez, on the other hand, looked stunning in a short dress. Actors Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff too looked dapper in the picture as they posed in all-black outfits.

The cast also includes other names including Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever.

Along with the picture, Nadiadwala added a caption that read, "Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey!"

Helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' will be released in theatres on June 6, 2025. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.