Aishwarya Rai Bachchan named Best Actress award at SIIMA

The latest edition of South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024, which was held in Dubai on Sunday, saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan clinching the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics).
She won the award for her performance in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Rai Bachchan was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya during her winning moment.
The little girl was elated to see her mum bagging the prestigious award.
Several pictures from the ceremony surfaced online. In the visuals, we can see Aaradhya capturing the special moments.
Kabir Khan presented the award to Rai Bachchan . In her acceptance speech, she said:
"Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with [this] award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team."
The mother-daughter duo even walked the red carpet. Rai Bachchan took selfies with her fans who gathered outside the venue.
Her co-star Chiyaan Vikram also took home Best Actor (Tamil) award at SIIMA 2024.
Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan 1. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.
