'Airdropped' in Dubai: Bollywood star's new film poster launched in Palm Jumeirah skydive

Photo: Screengrab/X

Published: Fri 16 Feb 2024, 1:05 PM

Bollywood has always been known for its penchant for being dramatic and its love for putting on a show. And the makers of the film 'Yodha' have taken things 'up' a notch, quite literally.

The makers of the action thriller, starring Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra, took a rather unusual route to launch the film's poster by taking to the skies. And they chose none other than Dubai, the city of dreams.

The film's poster was 'airdropped' by the well-trained crew at Skydive Dubai. Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared the exciting video on his social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

The video begins with spectacular shots of Dubai's skyline and its famous landmarks before the words: 'A grand reveal that defies gravity,' comes on screen. Then the crew members of Skydive Dubai can be seen boarding an aircraft before they unleash the poster mid-air over the Palm Jumeirah. Then, the words come on screen which says: "First ever Hindi film poster launch at 13,000 ft."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The poster shows the Aiyaary and Mission Majnu actor holding an assault rifle.

Malhotra captioned the post saying: "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

The film also stars Disha Patani in the lead role.

ALSO READ: