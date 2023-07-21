After split with husband, Ariana Grande now dating 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater?

Ethan was previously married, too, but sources said he had separated from his wife before he started seeing Ariana

Reuters file photo

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 1:02 PM

Pop star Ariana Grande is believed to be dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, according to a report by TMZ. This comes days after reports suggested that the singer is parting ways with her husband Dalton Gomez after two years of marriage

Ariana Grande, 30, had been shooting for the film adaptation of Stephen Schwartz's Broadway musical Wicked in the UK. And several months ago during the filming, sources said she started dating Ethan Slater, who plays Boq in the movie,

According to People, Ethan, 31, and his wife Lilly Jay have broken up. The two got married in November 2018 and welcomed a son named Ezra in August 2022. The actor made his Instagram account private on Thursday, soon after the news of him dating Ariana broke.

Ethan did not begin dating Ariana until he separated from his wife, claimed the TMZ report. In March this year, the two were seen sitting close to each other when the Wicked cast was celebrating Michelle Yeoh’s Oscar win in London. The Malaysian-born star won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Page Six website also reported that multiple sources have confirmed that Ariana and Ethan are currently dating.

The co-stars allegedly began dating in January this year. "She (Ariana) and Ethan recently began dating and he is separated from his wife,” a source told People.

Ariana married luxury estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony at the singer’s home in May 2021. TMZ reported earlier this week that the two are now heading for a divorce. “Grande and her husband tried to restore their relationship a few months back but failed to do so. Now, they are headed towards a divorce,” a source close to the couple revealed.

ALSO READ: