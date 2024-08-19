Aditi Rao Hydari, Sidharth Malhotra attend Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka's engagement ceremony

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 12:45 PM

Mumbai's social elite turned out in full force on Sunday night as ace fashion designer Eka Lakhani and producer Ravi Bhagchandka celebrated their engagement with a dazzling party.

The star-studded event was held at the Bastian in Mumbai.

The couple of the hour, Lakhani and Bhagchandka, were the epitome of elegance in their choice of attire.

Lakhani wore a pastel-hued lehenga, while Bhagchandka turned up in a crisp white kurta suit.

Adding to the spectacle, Bollywood stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth captured the spotlight with their eye-catching ensembles. Hydari, turned heads in a red saree paired with a contrasting green blouse, while Siddharth complemented her perfectly in a traditional South-Indian vesthi. The duo was all smiles as they posed for the photographers.

Sidharth Malhotra made a dashing appearance in a classic black suit.

Karan Johar made a stylish appearance in an all-white sherwani paired with white shoes.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor was all smiles when he arrived at the venue and posed for the cameras. The 'Mr India' actor also chose an all-white ensemble for the ceremony.

Other notable attendees included Ranveer Singh's mother, Anju Bhavnani, and his sister, Ritika Bhavnani, who graced the event in their festive best.