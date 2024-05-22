Aditi Rao Hydari shines at Cannes 2024

Published: Wed 22 May 2024, 3:34 PM

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her recent role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is making headlines as she graces the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday evening, Aditi attended an event at the Bharat Pavilion, dazzling in a golden ethnic outfit adorned with golden jhumkas and a gajra for her first appearance at Cannes 2024.

The Press Information Bureau in Meghalaya tweeted photos from the event, celebrating Indian director of photography Santosh Sivan, who received the prestigious Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award. Sivan is the first Asian to be honoured with this accolade. The tweet also highlighted Aditi Rao Hydari's presence at the Bharat Pavilion, where she spoke about Sivan's achievements.

Following in the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai, Aditi attends Cannes as an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Earlier on Tuesday, she shared photos on Instagram before her departure to France, sporting a chic white jacket, black pants, and a matching cap.