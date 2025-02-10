Actor-composer Azaan Sami Khan on why he returns to Dubai over and over again

Azaan Sami Khan is no stranger to criticism. In an industry where aesthetics are key, his credentials as an actor were challenged because of who his parents were: actor and musician Adnan Sami Khan is Azaan’s father and noted Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar is his mother.

Azaan began writing and composing music at a very young age; his first official project was for the action film 021. He also provided music for Hamza Ali Abbasi and Hania Aamir’s film Parwaaz Hai Junoon and later, Mahira Khan’s Superstar. His musical projects also included Sheheryar Munawar and Maya Ali’s hit film Parey Hut Love. His next foray was into acting; he appeared opposite Sajal Ali and Yumna Zaidi in Hum TV Network’s show Ishq e Laa.

City Times sat down with Azaan to talk about his upcoming ventures and how he learnt to take criticism on the chin and used it to help him improve.

“There’s two sides to this,” he says with clarity, “I’ve created a separation between Azaan Sami Khan and Azaan. You don’t criticise me because you don’t know me. You criticise the person on the screen. I don’t take it personally. People who know me, people who are friends with me, or if you and I become friends tomorrow, you can tell me, ‘hey this is wrong with you’, and that’s a different story. The criticism allows me to grow. I think my critics (not the ones who simply dismiss me over something trivial) are my well-wishers. I’ve worked on myself over two years and I’ve improved and it has benefited me in the long run.”

Weighty issues

Azaan delves deep into his initial experiences on television and what it was like to try and make a mark in an industry that heavily relies on how you appear to be. “I was an overweight child. I was overweight until I was 21,” he explains frankly. “I wasn’t happy with who I was. I know people who are under-weight or overweight, but are happy with the way they are. I wasn’t. It [showbiz] is a profession that is very aesthetic. When I did my first show, I was 115kg and all I could think of was how overweight I was. It was very traumatic, because all I wanted to do was act but the entire focus became on finding angles where I could look thinner. I had imposter syndrome and I promised myself that I won’t do any other gig until I have sorted this out. I was too busy being in that headspace of shame. Everyone was nice to me, but it was just the reality of the job that kept hitting me. But what was very interesting was that when I lost the weight, I still got criticism that I’m too thin,” he says, adding that it made him decide to not allow others to pass judgement on his weight. “I told myself I can’t get sucked into this because I feel good, I’m healthy for my family and my loved ones, and that’s what matters.”

He took the nepotism debate head on and spoke about a different side of what it was like to be the son of two prominent personalities in the industry. “Everybody equates nepotism with opportunity,” says the Meri Tanhai actor. “And I think that’s the absolute surface. When you’ve seen cycle after cycle since you were born, people and their careers rising and falling...I’ve seen my parents and my friends see the highest of highest and the lows of lows. People forget that I started working when I was very, very young. And that has inoculated me to failure and success and their cycles. People say I’m humble and I say, ‘no, I’m not I’ve just seen these stories’. And I can sift through genuine feedback and not-so-genuine feedback.”

Azaan was working on three shows at one point last year. He was in Bee Gul’s Hum Dono opposite Kinza Hashmi; in Ae Dil with Komal Meer; and in Meri Tanhai, opposite Kubra Khan, which was shot in London.