Brad Pitt, Jason Statham, Jared Leto: Celebrities sparkle at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Hollywood and Bollywood stars cheered for their favourite racers over the weekend
US actor Brad Pitt (C), who is filming for the movie F1 directed by Joseph Kosinski, greets McLaren's British driver Lando Norris. Photo: AFP
Abu Dhabi was positively sparkling with the number of stars that showed up this weekend. From Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt, who is busy shooting for a F1 movie, to Bollywood Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor, here’s a look at the celebs spotted near the race track at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
British tycoon Richard Branson at the Yas Marina Circuit. Photo: AFP
US actress Uma Thurman on December 8, 2024. Photo: AFP
will.i.am is seen before the race . Photo: Reuters
Hollywood actor Jason Statham. Photo: Reuters
Hollywood actor Jared Leto is seen before the race. Photo: Reuters
Shraddha Kapoor at the races
Indian actor Vivek Oberoi
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicole Anne
Terry Cruz (right)
