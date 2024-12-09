Mon, Dec 09, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 7, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Brad Pitt, Jason Statham, Jared Leto: Celebrities sparkle at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Hollywood and Bollywood stars cheered for their favourite racers over the weekend

Published: Mon 9 Dec 2024, 1:02 PM

Updated: Mon 9 Dec 2024, 1:28 PM

US actor Brad Pitt (C), who is filming for the movie F1 directed by Joseph Kosinski, greets McLaren's British driver Lando Norris. Photo: AFP

Abu Dhabi was positively sparkling with the number of stars that showed up this weekend. From Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt, who is busy shooting for a F1 movie, to Bollywood Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor, here’s a look at the celebs spotted near the race track at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

British tycoon Richard Branson at the Yas Marina Circuit. Photo: AFP

US actress Uma Thurman on December 8, 2024. Photo: AFP

will.i.am is seen before the race . Photo: Reuters

Hollywood actor Jason Statham. Photo: Reuters

Hollywood actor Jared Leto is seen before the race. Photo: Reuters

Shraddha Kapoor at the races

Indian actor Vivek Oberoi

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicole Anne

Terry Cruz (right)

