Abida Parveen to perform in Dubai on May 25

It's hard to pick the best when the stars are all around, but here are the most stunning ones that graced the red carpet on Sunday night
Renowned Sufi music luminary, Abida Parveen, returns to Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena on May 25, captivating audiences with her ethereal voice and mesmerising performances.
Known for blending classical tradition with contemporary expression, Parveen's music transcends cultural divides, offering spiritual enlightenment and musical excellence. Hailing from Pakistan, she symbolises Sufi music's divine connection, touching souls with profound sincerity.
Presented by Blu Blood, Eva Live Middle East, and Midas Events, the event promises a spiritual odyssey, enriching hearts with love and peace through music.
Don't miss the chance to experience the enchanting melodies of the 'Queen of qawwalis, ghazals, and kafis' live in Dubai. Tickets are available at coca-cola-arena.com.
