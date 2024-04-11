Aamir Khan, sons distribute sweets on Eid

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 5:46 PM

On the special occasion of Eid, Aamir Khan, along with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan, stepped out to celebrate this day with his fans and paparazzi.

Dressed in white ethnic outfits, Aamir, Junaid and Azad posed for the camera.

The '3 Idiots' actor also distributed sweets to the paps and fans.

He obliged fans with the selfies.

Meanwhile, on the work front, as a producer, Aamir is also coming up with 'Lahore 1947', which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. It is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol and Ali Fazal are also a part of the film.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project.'Lahore, 1947' also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Junaid Khan, on the other hand, is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming film 'Maharaj'.

Produced by Yash Raj Entertainment, the makers recently unveiled the film's poster and a short glimpse into the world of 'Maharaj'.

'Maharaj' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film was Hichki.

