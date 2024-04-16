UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Aamir Khan lodges police complaint over counterfeit video

The video falsely implicates the actor endorsing a political party

By Agencies

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 8:31 PM

Aamir Khan has responded to a fake video circulating online, falsely implicating him in endorsing a political party. Denying any political affiliations throughout his career, the actor has taken decisive action, including filing an FIR, to address the misinformation.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, Aamir's spokesperson clarified, "We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue." Emphasizing Aamir's non-partisan stance, the statement highlighted his commitment to public awareness campaigns for past elections.


Furthermore, the statement urged Indian citizens to exercise their voting rights, stating, "Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career... He has dedicated his efforts to raising public awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections."

Aamir's dedication to promoting civic engagement was also underscored, referencing his previous endeavors such as raising public awareness about elections on his TV show Satyamev Jayate.


ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment