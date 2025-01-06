Aamir Khan lauds son Junaid after 'Loveyapa' screening

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Photo: PTI

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan appreciated the work of all the actors in Loveyapa, which stars his son Junaid Khan. He also compared actress Khushi Kapoor to her mother, Sridevi, after watching a rough cut of the film.

Loveyapa, an upcoming rom-com, is the first theatrical release of Junaid Khan after his debut movie Maharaja, which was released on the OTT platform. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film also featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari.

"I am very excited. It is a very exciting film. I think this is a very new kind of role for me, very different from Maharaj - so, challenging for me as an actor I think. This is my first theatrical release," said Junaid Khan.

Slated to release in theatres on February 7, Aamir Khan shared his initial reaction to the film after watching the rough cut.

"I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi," Khan said.

The Ghajni actor also expressed his fan love for late actor Sridevi and found her similarities in the performance of her daughter Khushi Kapoor.

"I am a very big fan of Sridevi. I always wanted to work with her. She was a brilliant artist. She always kept her talent latent when the camera was off. As soon as the camera starts rolling, she starts showing her true talent. She used to exude an energy which I found to be similar to Khushi Kapoor's performance," he added.

Khushi, daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies, which was released on Netflix last year. The movie also marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

Apart from his professional career, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is also known for his simple lifestyle. He was often spotted hailing auto-rickshaws to travel. Similarly, in the past Aamir was also known to carry a pager during the era of mobile phones in India.

"Actually, we are a little different. We live our lives this way. I asked him to buy a car though." said Aamir Khan.

Advait Chandan, who helmed Laal Singh Chaddha, has come on board to direct the project. The film is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.