'A nobody' made it: Mithun Chakraborty on Dadasaheb Phalke honour

'Uprising' is one of 224 official entries this year
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has worked on movies such as Disco Dancer and who has been been named as the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, says that he "never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honour."
The three-time Indian National Award winning actor, who has inspired generations with his journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars, dedicated the award to those who have supported him along the way.
"I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and all my fans around the world. Where I come from, from a blind alley in Kolkata, I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honour," the actor-turned politican said.
"I'm literally dumbfounded, trust me. I can't smile, I can't cry with happiness because a man from literally nowhere, a nobody, made it. This also proves what I always tell my fans and those who aren't financially strong: if I can make it, then you can do it too," he said.
The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is highest government honour accorded for contributions in the field of cinema.
The announcement was made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "Mithun Da's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema."
The award will be presented to Chakraborty at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8, 2024, Vaishnaw said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the "cultural icon" on the honour. "Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognising his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him."
Fondly referred to as 'Mithun Da' by his fans, he made his film debut in 1976 with Mrigayaa, captivating audiences with his versatile acting skills ever since.
Chakraborty's initial portrayal of a Santhal rebel earned him the Indian National Film Award for Best Actor in his debut film.
He later received two additional National Film Awards for his performances in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998).
Beyond his acting prowess, Chakraborty also made a significant mark in the music industry with his electrifying dance numbers, including hits like I Am a Disco Dancer, Jimmy Jimmy, and Super Dancer.
These tracks have become iconic and remain beloved by fans across generations.
Most recently, Chakraborty appeared in Vivek Agnihotri's critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files.
ALSO READ:
'Uprising' is one of 224 official entries this year
His manager, Alan Somers, confirmed that Ashton died on Thursday
He is currently being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center
The show culminated with season six in 2022
The gala event will take place on February 28, 2025, at the iconic Olympia Hall
She passed away in Los Angeles after a battle with breast cancer
He accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home in Mumbai
The actor took a trip down memory lane, sharing childhood photos that show her transformation over the years