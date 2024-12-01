'A fresh take for Dubai': Christmas classic 'Grinch The Musical' set for UAE debut

The Grinch is coming to town, and he’s bringing all his green, grouchy glory to the UAE stage for the very first time! If you thought Christmas couldn’t get any more magical, think again—Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical is making its debut at the Zabeel Theatre this December, promising a family-friendly holiday experience filled with laughs, music, and just the right amount of mischief.

For those unfamiliar with the Grinch (really?), he’s the ultimate Christmas cynic—a grumpy recluse with a heart “two sizes too small” who sets out to steal Christmas from the cheerful Whos of Whoville. But as with all good stories, things don’t go quite as planned!

The mastermind behind this UAE debut is Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills, who’s no stranger to creating festive magic on stage. If you were lucky enough to catch Elf The Musical in Dubai last year, you’ll know exactly the kind of energy and fun he brings to his productions.

In a conversation with Khaleej Times, Taylor-Mills shares the challenges of reimagining such an iconic story for a live audience, how Dubai’s vibrant cultural landscape has influenced this unique production, and why it’s set to be a must-see for families this holiday season.

Q. What inspired you to bring Dr. Seuss' holiday tale to life on stage in the UAE for the first time?

The Grinch is one of the most beloved and iconic Christmas stories, and I couldn't pass up the chance to bring his mischievous spirit to Dubai audiences. After the incredible response to Elf The Musical in 2022, I knew there was a real appetite for high-quality holiday productions here.

Buddy the Elf brought so much joy and laughter to families, and now I’m excited to see how they’ll react to the Grinch, who’s Buddy’s polar opposite—cynical, grumpy, and determined to spoil the fun. It’s going to be a blast watching how the audience connects with him as he discovers the true meaning of Christmas! Presenting this story with Art For All at the Zabeel Theatre feels like the perfect way to kick off a new holiday tradition.

Q. Can you share any unique elements or creative adaptations that set this stage production apart from previous versions of the story?

Our version of The Grinch is a brand new adaptation, crafted specifically for Dubai audiences, with a few surprises that make it truly special. We’ve brought in exceptionally talented performers from London’s West End, and the musical numbers are packed with energy and charm. One of the highlights is our lead, Dominic Andersen, who previously wowed audiences as Buddy the Elf in 2022. He’s absolutely perfect for the role of the Grinch—his ability to bring such contrasting characters to life is going to make this performance unforgettable. It’s a fresh, fun take on a classic that’s sure to leave a lasting impression!

Q. How do you ensure that the magic and spirit of Dr. Seuss’ original tale are maintained while adapting it for a live theatre audience?

We’re staying true to the heart of Dr. Seuss' original tale by incorporating elements of his distinctive illustrations right into the stage design, keeping that whimsical and instantly recognizable style as the core of the production. At the same time, we’re adding a touch of extra Christmas sparkle to make it a true theatrical experience. The goal is to capture the same sense of wonder that’s in the book, but with the added magic of live performance—vibrant costumes, playful choreography, and a few theatrical surprises that can only happen on stage.

Q. What challenges did you face in bringing such a beloved and iconic story to the stage, and how did you overcome them?

As this is a brand-new adaptation of this Broadway-performing musical, the main challenge was bringing a fresh take to a classic while staying true to the high standard it set. We focused on crafting a production that feels new and exciting, with vibrant sets, a talented West End cast, and memorable musical numbers. Balancing the beloved elements of the story with our own creative vision was key, and we’re thrilled with how it’s turned out.

Q. How does the UAE's cultural landscape influence the way the story is presented, especially considering it's the first time the show is being performed here?

Having previously brought Elf to the UAE, we know just how engaged and enthusiastic Dubai audiences are about live theatre. The appetite here for high-quality, family-friendly productions is incredible, and it's exciting to be back with something completely different. This is the first time The Grinch is being performed in Dubai, and it's unlike anything the city has seen—there's a real hunger for fresh, world-class productions that go beyond the traditional holiday pantos. Our goal is to deliver a show that's both familiar and new, combining the fun and humour of Dr. Seuss' classic with a theatrical style that feels bold and unique for this region. Q. What are some of the key visual and theatrical elements that audiences can look forward to experiencing in this production? Audiences can expect a vibrant, high-energy experience with all-singing, all-dancing performances that truly bring the story to life. The set is packed with big, bold elements that interact seamlessly with a live LED screen, creating a dynamic visual experience. Of course, the iconic songs like 'You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch' and 'Welcome Christmas' will be brought to life in spectacular fashion by our talented West End cast, who bring a unique theatrical flair to the production. Q. What do you hope audiences, especially families, take away from this live stage adaptation of Dr. Seuss' holiday classic? I hope audiences leave with a renewed sense of the true spirit of Christmas—kindness, generosity, and the joy of sharing. The Grinch's journey is a powerful reminder that even the smallest acts of kindness can make the biggest difference, and we can't wait for families to experience that heartwarming message together. Catch the musical at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, from December 20-24, with multiple showtimes to suit your schedule. Tickets available on platinumlist.net