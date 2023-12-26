A day after daughter Raha's first public appearance, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are off to celebrate New Year's

Previous incidents between the two had included a sticky liquid being squirted on Sheen's car
A day after revealing their daughter Raha's face to the world, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were on Tuesday spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai.
In the pictures clicked by shutterbugs, Alia can be seen holding sleeping Raha in her arms. On the other hand, Ranbir quickly waved at the paps as they called out his name. Alia, too, smiled while looking at the cameramen.
In the partial glimpses of Raha, the little one is seen wearing white sneakers and had her hair tied in two ponytails.
The pictures and videos went viral on the Internet in no time.
"Wow...so cute," a fan commented.
"Ranbir and Alia are all set to celebrate New Year with baby Raha," another social media user wrote.
Alia and Ranbir surprised everyone on Christmas by revealing Raha's face for the first time.
The couple, as they reached for the Kapoor family Christmas lunch, posed with baby Raha in front of the paps stationed outside Kunal Kapoor's residence.
Raha looked cute in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Raha's pictures took the Internet by storm as they made fans extremely elated.
In fact, many people were quite happy to notice her uncanny resemblance to her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor and great-granddad Raj Kapoor.
