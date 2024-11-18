'A bloodier mission': Tiger Shroff drops intense first look of 'Baaghi 4'

The movie will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff (Photo by AFP)
Tiger Shroff, who is basking in the success of his recent release, Singham Again, has thrilled fans with the announcement of Baaghi 4, the next instalment in his popular action franchise.
The actor, took to his Instagram account on Monday to share the intense first look of the film.
Shroff shared a poster of himself sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in one hand, and bottle in another.
Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!"
Baaghi 4 will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, and mark his Bollywood debut.
The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner and is set to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.
The Baaghi franchise started in 2016 with the release of the first film, directed by Sabbir Khan. It was an action-packed thriller inspired by the 2004 Telugu movie Varsham and the 2011 Indonesian film The Raid: Redemption. The movie featured Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sudheer Babu in lead roles.
