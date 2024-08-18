70th Indian National Film Awards: 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' wins big

Ayan Mukerji (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 12:51 PM

Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva won big at the 70th National Film Awards. The film got awards in the following categories: Best Male Playback Singer, won by Arijit Singh for the track Kesariya; Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic); and Best Music Director(Songs) was bagged by Pritam.

Mukerji expressed his excitement and gratitude over the achievement of the film. "It's a special day for us. I am deeply grateful for the recognition Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva has received at the [Indian] National Awards. The music of the film holds a special place in all our hearts. Pritam Da's compositions, coupled Amitabh's lyrics and with Arijit's voice, is something I feel so proud and grateful for. From the music to the visual effects, we poured a lot of love into making this film, and I thank the entire team for this fantastic collaborative effort which continues to give us so much love," he said in an official statement.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of a planned trilogy.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

