6 of the coolest summer camps in Dubai

There’s something epically cool about jumping onto a trampoline and letting all that energy out. Get the kids moving when you enrol them in the Summer Camp at BOUNCE, where they’ll learn fun tricks as they hop around, make new friends and play games such as the egg and spoon race, tug of war, and red light-green light.
From Dh210 (half-day, daily) or Dh300 (full day, daily). Jun 24-Aug 29, Mon-Fri, 8am-1.30pm or 8am-5pm. Various locations across Dubai. Call 04 3049333 to book your kid’s spot.
The only problem with this season special is that the kids may not want it to end. As part of this four-day camp, kids will enjoy their sessions at KidZania, watch movies in Reel Cinemas, play games at Play DXB, skate away at Dubai Ice Rink, see the view from At The Top Burj Khalifa, and hang out with fishes and other marine animals at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. This one’s best for kids aged 7 to 14. Children aged 3 to 6 years old can participate, but must be accompanied by an adult.
Dh699 (without food); Dh799 (with food). Jul 1-Aug 29, Mon-Thu, 9am-3pm. Dubai Mall.
Have a mini-masterchef in your home? Nurture and nourish your child’s cooking dreams by enrolling them in the summer camp at Scafa. From the fundamentals of cooking to baking and pastry making, kids (aged 4 to 14) will get a good starting point in the kitchen. They’ll also learn knife skills and safety in the kitchen. Get ready for some tasty takeaways.
From Dh267.75 (for one day). July 1-19, Jul 22-Aug 9, and Aug 12-Aug 30, 2pm-5pm. Jumeirah Lake Towers. WhatsApp 050 8762955 to enlist.
Looking to engage the kids in off-screen activities? Then, perhaps this one will work for you. Dubai’s only indoor rainforest will become the grounds for summer escapades for the young ones aged five to 12. The five-hour-a-day, four days a week camp features welcome games, morning warm-up sessions, meet and greets with furry friends, reptile interactions and a fun scavenger hunt.
Dh750 (one-week package). Jul 8-Aug 22, Mon-Thu, 9am-2pm. City Walk - Al Wasl. Call 800 7699 for more information or head to thegreenplanetdubai.com to book a slot.
Want your child to explore the world of robotics? This is the perfect time to get them started. The Fun Robotics summer camp has five-day intensive classes based on age group (ages 6-8; 9-11 and 12-17) and level of difficulty. So while the youngest class will learn about coding and LEGO building and programming, the eldest will get to experiment with everything from app development to 3D modelling and printing.
Various. Jun 30- Aug 29, Sun-Thu. 9am-11.30am and 12pm-2.30pm with an additional seasson from 3pm to 5pm for those over 12. WhatsApp 055 616 9853 or call 04 338 8354 to register your interest.
For your endless balls of energy, this weekly camp is a sure bet. Curated for kids aged between 4 and 10, the camp has activities they are sure to enjoy. There’s the Jurassic Blast area with lessons on the prehistoric era; for young minds curious about space there are the ‘Space Blast’ activities; for the crafty ones there’s a ‘Tinker Blast area’, which will see them playing with paint, building and mastering new skills. And there’s a ‘Mess Blast’, the nexus of messy creation.
Dh990(per week). July 8- Aug 23, Mon-Fri, 9am-1pm or 2pm-5pm. You can also opt for the full day, i.e. 9.30am-5pm option. Al Quoz. Call 04 702 7300 to book your spot.
