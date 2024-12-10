5 reasons to watch Pakistani drama 'Faraar'

From a stellar cast to a powerful narrative, here's what you shouldn't miss out on
While Pakistan’s film industry may not produce movies consistently, the country continues to deliver some of the best dramas, which are binged across regions where Hindi or Urdu is spoken. Recently, the world was still captivated by Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, and now viewers are already hooked on Green Entertainment’s latest offering, Faraar, which is quickly making its mark. Faraar has the potential to become a major hit; here's a look at five reasons why you should watch it:
1. Stellar Casting
Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Danyal Zafar, Sohai Ali Abro, Mamya Shajaffar, Faizan Sheikh, Hina Bayat, and Merub Ali, Faraar is off to a promising start. Both Abbasi and Sohai Ali Abro are known for being selective with their roles, choosing only projects that resonate with them. Speaking about Faraar, Hamza shared, "The project takes a holistic approach, and the channel has spared no effort when it comes to attention to detail. With five to six main characters, the way Faraar weaves together their stories is a testament to the incredible script and screenplay."
Danyal Zafar, Faizan Sheikh, and Nadia Jamil are also seen in fresh, never-before-seen avatars.
2. Collaboration of Green Entertainment and Next Level Entertainment
Green Entertainment and Next Level Entertainment have firmly established themselves as game-changers in Pakistan's content industry. In less than two years since its launch, Green Entertainment has already delivered standout projects like Duniyapur, Standup Girl, Shark Tank, and Ishq Beparwah. Meanwhile, Next Level Entertainment, led by industry veterans Sana Shahnawaz and Samina Humayun Saeed, has been a key player in the business long enough to truly understand its pulse. Together, their collaboration shines through in the impressive casting and high production values, making their synergy a driving force behind the show’s expected success.
3. Double Direction
Faraar is directed by Wajahat Hussain and Musaddiq Malek, with a script written by Mustafa Afridi. Hussain, known for his successful direction of Do Bol, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, and Khaie, shared that Faraar seamlessly blends bold themes and challenges societal norms surrounding gender, equality, and personal freedom, all while maintaining a touch of realism in its storytelling. Malek, though relatively new to direction, has already made a mark with his recent project Noor Jahan and is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after names in the industry. The decision to bring two directors on board was driven by the scale of the production, which spans over 50 locations and features a multi-star cast. According to the cast, Malek has done an outstanding job stepping in to support the project.
4. Original soundtrack by Asim Azhar
Original soundtracks (OSTs) play a crucial role in the success of dramas. These songs often become iconic identifiers for the dramas. Pakistani OSTs like Woh Humsafar Tha from Humsafar, Zindagi Khaak Na Thi from Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Ga Raha Tha Koi from Padosi (from the '90s) have remained etched in viewers’ minds, becoming timeless pieces of music. The OST of Faraar, composed and written by Asim Azhar, featuring Ashir Pervez, is not just a backdrop—it elevates the narrative, evoking deep emotions and adding another layer to the screenplay.
5. The Plot – raw and real
As Malek explains, Faraar is "filled with twists, intense emotions, and betrayal," exploring the lengths people will go to in their search for a fresh beginning. It’s a gripping journey of survival, freedom, and the pursuit of redemption. The story follows the lives of the main characters, each from a completely different background, but all driven by the desire to escape their pasts. Fuelled by guilt, hidden secrets, and the desperate need to start anew, their paths unexpectedly intertwine. As they chase freedom, they soon realise that escaping is just the beginning of their journey.
Sadiq Saleem is a UAE-based writer and can be contacted on his Instagram handle @sadiqidas.
