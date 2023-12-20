28th International Sindhi Conference to be held in Dubai

How a virtual academy is carving the path for young artists to grow and thrive in the region
Nikai Group presents the 28th International Sindhi Conference, scheduled for December 21 and 22, at the InterContinental Hotel in Festival City, Dubai. As a celebration of Sindhi culture, the conference offers a platform for the Sindhi community to connect, share traditions, and strengthen bonds. With over 500 attendees from around the world and the UAE, the event promises networking opportunities, thrilling entertainment, and an exploration of Sindhi cuisine. Mr Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai Group, expresses excitement about showcasing vibrant Sindhi culture in Dubai.
The event features a stellar lineup of entertainment, including renowned MCs, models, and talented singers. Attendees can also indulge in authentic Sindhi cuisine, making this a weekend of cultural celebration and community warmth. The 28th International Sindhi Conference is an invitation-only event. For more information and registration details, contact cryzann@prismads.com.
Get ready for enhanced government services, new laws, the world's tallest hotel, and the world's largest surf park. The New Year promises a multitude of developments for UAE residents and visitors. Here's a preview of what lies ahead
Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra are also part of the list
Top actors including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone also targeted with deepfakes
Students looking to spend a few hours in cosy cafes must check out these places from the list
Romain Gerardin-Fresse, who recently addressed an audience at COP28, shares insights on why sustainability is a must for business owners
'I would ask each of you, in your own way, to please pray for me,' he says in an emotional video
Holiday season is here and so are these delicious easy-to-make recipes for your culinary session